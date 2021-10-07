No charges following unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo last week: police

KITCHENER -

Regional police say they didn't lay any charges in relation to an unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo earlier this month.

Officers responded to a party in the area of Spruce Street and Fir Street around 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Multiple people were arrested at the gathering and police said one person was taken to hospital for treatment of a stab wound in their hand. On Thursday, police said no charges had been laid.

There were about 500 people gathered in the street, according to officials.