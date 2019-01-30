Featured
No charges after toddler struck and killed
No charges will be laid in the death of a child who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day.
The Brant County OPP responded to the incident on Highway 53 in Burford around noon on Dec. 25.
A vehicle being driven by a Brant County man, 28, had struck the two year old.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on New Year's Day.
As a result of the investigation and after interviews with those involved, police have determined that no charges will be laid.
The investigation has been concluded.