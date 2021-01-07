KITCHENER -- Police say no one was charged after they were called to a store in Guelph for reports of a man wearing a shoulder holster with something in it.

According to a news release, someone called police at about 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday after seeing the man with the holster, saying they were concerned it may have held ammunition.

A heavy police presence responded and found the man still inside the store. They determined that the holster was designed to hold cell phones and held only that.

Police didn’t lay charges, but said the man is likely rethinking how he carries his phone.