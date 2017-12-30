

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener and Waterloo are going ahead with their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Representatives from both cities say their outdoor parties will proceed as planned despite the extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada.

With the wind chill it could feel like -30C Sunday night.

The federal government has cancelled the New Year’s Eve party on Parliament Hill due to the frigid temperatures while Toronto has scaled back it’s plans at Nathan Phillips Square.

The New Year’s party at Waterloo Public Square will continue as planned from 6 to 9 p.m., while Kitchener’s City Hall celebrations kick off at 6 p.m. and continue until the countdown at midnight.