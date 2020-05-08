BRANTFORD -- No criminal charges will be laid after a two Brantford police officers shot a man in July 2019.

A press release by Brantford Police says that an investigation by the Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe either officer committed a criminal offence.

According to police, on the morning of July 31, 2019 a 48-year-old man called 911 requesting police and paramedic assistance, telling the operator he would wait at the Polish Hall on Pearl Street in Brantford.

Once located by police, there was an interaction between the man and officers, resulting in two of those officers firing their guns.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds resulting in serious injuries.