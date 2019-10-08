

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The province's police watchdog has found no basis to charge a police officer who was driving a cruiser that hit two people in April.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on April 20, a 911 call reported gunshots in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street West.

A Special Investigations Unit report says that a cruiser travelling down King struck two people on the roadway.

One of the men was vital signs absent and taken to Grand River Hospital, the report shows. He had to be resuscitated but he did regain a pulse.

The other man reportedly suffered a fractured leg and a head injury.

The victims were 22 and 26, local police said at the time of the incident.

"Notwithstanding the serious injuries sustained by the individuals, the Interim Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, is unable to reasonably conclude that the officer committed a criminal offence," the finding on the SIU's website reads in part.

Five SIU investigators, three forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist were assigned to the incident.

The SIU interviewed one of the people who were struck, the SIU report says, but the other was not interviewed because of a medical condition.

Investigators also reportedly interviewed nine civilian witnesses and five witness officers.

The SIU announced its findings on Oct. 8.

Regional police have not yet responded to a request for comment.