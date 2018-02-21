

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





While water levels in most of the upper Grand watershed appeared to have passed their peak by Wednesday morning, water continued to rise in the southern portion of the Grand – and in the Nith River downstream of New Hamburg.

According to Grand River Conservation Authority data, the upper reaches of the Grand peaked late Tuesday night. Water levels in West Montrose peaked at 250 cubic metres per second – enough to flood the village before levels started receding early Wednesday morning.

Flows in Kitchener peaked above 500 km/h cubic metres per second early Wednesday morning, while the Galt part of Cambridge saw flows of 900 cubic metres per second at 1 a.m. Wednesday. That fast-moving water swept a large amount of ice onto Highway 24 south of Ainslie Street, forcing a closure of the highway that continued into the late morning hours.

Downstream in Brantford, a state of emergency was declared and several neighbourhoods were evacuated after the Grand hit 3,000 cubic metres per second around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The river level continued to fluctuate up and down for the rest of the morning.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take the water from Brantford to make its way downstream to the communities of York and Cayuga, where flows even half the level of Brantford’s peak would cause significant flooding.

Authorities had also been concerned about the potential for flooding from the Nith River, which peaked in New Hamburg early Wednesday morning at 400 cubic metres per second. Water levels in Ayr continued to increase Wednesday morning and were expected to peak Wednesday night.

The Conestogo River peaked Tuesday night, reaching flows of 300 cubic metres per second in Drayton and 160 cubic metres per second downstream in St. Jacobs.

Flows in the Speed River were expected to increase on Wednesday due to water being discharged from the Guelph dam.