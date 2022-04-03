Nine teenagers arrested in connection to reported assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged nine teens in connection to an assault in Kitchener that resulted in serious injuries.
Officers were first called to the incident around 1:10 p.m. on March 10 in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Officials say a male youth was approached by a group of youths, assaulted, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
In a statement released on Sunday, police say they've arrested nine people, whose ages range from 15 to 19.
The group of nine are facing assault, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000 charges.
Three of the youths are also facing extortion charges.
Waterloo regional police expect more charges to be laid as they continue to investigate.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California's state capital were searching for at least one suspect.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. However, legal experts say a prosecution of President Vladimir Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.
Live updates: Bucha residents say Russian troops killed civilians
What's happening in Ukraine today: Residents of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near the capital of Kyiv have given harrowing accounts of how Russian troops shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason.
Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
Federal budget could see more money for climate programs: Guilbeault
With the federal budget slated to be unveiled on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says we could see more climate-related elements in the budget.
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on 'Seinfeld' and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 'Toy Story' franchise, has died. She was 93.
London
-
Ramadan begins with first in-person gathering in three years
The annual month of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam began Friday night, and at the London Muslim Mosque it was a full house.
-
Special needs man from Woodstock, Ont. attends NHL game in Philadelphia as special guest
A Woodstock, Ont. man’s dream trip started out with a moment he’s sure to never forget.
-
Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the London area
While spring may have arrived the warm weather is lagging behind, with flurries in the forecast for the London area Sunday.
Windsor
-
In-person robotics competition returns to Windsor
The robot games have begun — again
-
Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex
April showers bring May flowers and this week will have no shortage of rain, starting Sunday with flurries or showers in the forecast.
-
WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for students
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.
Barrie
-
No injuries after fire at former Baysville General Store
A working smoke alarm may have saved the life of two people after an early morning fire in Huntsville Sunday.
-
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not available
Ontario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Syrup producers across Simcoe County see a boost in business during Maple Weekend
After being cancelled for the last two years, Maple Weekend is back in Simcoe County, providing an opportunity for syrup producers to connect with clientele.
Northern Ontario
-
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California's state capital were searching for at least one suspect.
-
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
-
Sudbury police recover weapon
Greater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday around 6:30 a.m..
Ottawa
-
Driver’s app leads Quebec police to crash near Cantley
Police in western Quebec say a 47-year-old Cantley woman is facing a three-month driver’s licence suspension after her cellphone app alerted police to a serious crash.
-
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not available
Ontario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
Toronto
-
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: experts
Experts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
-
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
-
It’s 'Kyle Lowry Day' in Toronto as basketball star returns to play against Raptors
Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Sunday as “Kyle Lowry Day,” although he made it clear he will be cheering for the Toronto Raptors during tonight’s game.
Montreal
-
Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) officers were injured during an intervention Saturday afternoon at the Snowdon metro station in the CDN-NDG borough.
-
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Three largest unions in Quebec form a common front for upcoming public sector negotiations
Quebec's three largest labour organizations announced the creation of a common front for the 2023 public sector collective agreement negotiations Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
-
Hundreds of NB healthcare workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick healthcare workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
Winnipeg
-
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
-
Stand With Ukraine fundraising concerts in Winnipeg on Sunday
Several Ukrainian performance groups in Winnipeg are taking the stage on Sunday in an effort to support the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Winnipeg's Osborne Village working to reclaim former glory
Once one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
Calgary
-
App aims to help end food waste in Calgary
More than 100 stores across Canada have already signed up, but Calgary is the first city in Alberta to join a growing movement to help cut down on food waste at restaurants, bakeries and grocery stores.
-
Husso makes 39 saves, Blues deal Flames their 3rd straight defeat
Outshot badly on the back end of a back-to-back, the opportunistic St. Louis Blues made the most of their chances on Saturday night to bag a big two points and complete a successful road trip.
-
Big turnout for Calgary church's perogy fundraiser for Ukraine
Dozens of people lined up for some delicious homemade perogies outside a Calgary church Saturday, all in support of humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.
-
Federal budget could see more money for climate programs: Guilbeault
With the federal budget slated to be unveiled on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says we could see more climate-related elements in the budget.
-
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.