KITCHENER -- There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number to 1,174.

According to the Monday numbers from public health, there are 935 resolved cases, an increase of 15 from the Saturday.

Public health officials no longer update the COVID-19 summary on the region’s website on Sundays.

There were no new deaths announced on Monday, with the total number at COVID-19 related deaths remaining at 115 in the region.

There are also 109 active cases listed, dropping from 115 active cases reported on Saturday.

The total number of outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region now stands at three.

The outbreak at Revera Riverbend Place in Cambridge was declared over on Saturday.

Numbers at the region’s hardest hit home, Forest Heights, did not change on Monday. There are still 177 cases in residents, 69 staff, and 51 deaths being listed.

Last week, the province appointed new management at the Kitchener long term care home, calling on St. Mary’s General Hospital to step in.

Health officials across the province reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new infections since late March.

The news comes after the ministry of health reported more than 400 cases on both Saturday and Sunday, though those numbers were inflated due to a previous error in lab reporting. The ministry did not report any delays in recording new cases in Monday's report.

In total, there are now 30,860 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 24,492 resolved cases and 2,450 deaths, 24 of which occurred since yesterday.