KITCHENER -- Public health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region on Monday, a number that includes any new cases reported over the weekend.

The "new cases by reported date" epicurve on the region's dashboard suggests that there were three cases per day from Friday to Sunday. Regional officials no longer update the numbers on the dashboard over the weekend.

There have now been a total of 1,360 cases of the virus in the region since the pandemic began.

That number includes 1,192 resolved cases—an increase of seven since Friday's update—and 119 deaths.

Forty-nine known cases in the region are considered active.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows that 11 people in Waterloo Region are in hospital with COVID-19, while 243 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point. That includes 57 people who have needed care in the ICU.

There is still one outbreak in Waterloo Region, at a long-term care in Cambridge. PeopleCare Hilltop Manor has reported one positive case in a staff member in the week since its outbreak was declared.

There are no other active outbreaks in the region.

Public health officials have reported that 44,290 tests have been completed to date. Testing numbers are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Across the province, health officials reported 135 new cases of the virus on Monday.

That's down from a weekend that saw new case numbers climb to the 160s, a substantial increase from the increases in the 110s reported last week.

There are now 37,739 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, including 33,513 resolved cases and 2,752 deaths.