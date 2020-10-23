KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported nine more cases of COVID-19 on Friday alongside nine new resolved ones.

There have been a total of 2,043 cases of the disease in the region since the pandemic began, including 1,830 resolved cases and 120 deaths.

That leaves 93 active cases, including eight that are in hospital.

Officials reported that another 3,726 tests had been done since Tuesday's update, for an average of 1,242 tests per day.

The status of outbreaks in the region remained unchanged on Friday, with nine active outbreaks in the region. The outbreak related to an event at a place of worship saw its total number of cases increase by one to 13.

Across the province, Ontario reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as another nine deaths. That's the third straight day when officials reported that number of fatalities from the disease.

Most of the new cases were reported in one of the province's hotspots of Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region.

Those areas combined for 637 of Ontario's cases, with Toronto accounting for 292.

The province has now had a total of 68,353 cases, including 58,799 recoveries and 3,080 deaths.