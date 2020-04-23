KITCHENER -- Mallory Keller is considering removing her uncle from his long-term care facility and caring for him at her own home.

Sixty-two-year-old Willy Elzinga has been at The Maples Home for Seniors in Tavistock for more than two years and the family says he has settled in well.

However, due to the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are concerned about his well-being. Elzinga has Down syndrome and is beginning to get dementia.

“The employees do not have time to add that extra care of emotional and spiritual care that people need,” Keller told CTV News in an interview.

His continued health is also a concern.

One of his three roommates recently passed away (the death is not believed to be COVID-19 related), and the person moving in is from a hospital setting.

“Are they bringing the virus with them?” says Keller about the new roommate. “Have they been exposed?”

However, removing Elzinga from the home would come with consequences.

“After a two week time frame, he would then lose his bed in the long-term care home and it would be given to the next person on the waitlist,” says Keller.

If the family wanted to put Elzinga back in the home, he would need to be added to the waitlist first.

“To think about him coming off of that list… sorry, it just makes me emotional thinking about it. That we’re put in that spot,” she said, fighting back tears.

Keller believes the rules should bemore flexible during this crisis.

“It’s still a focus of filling that longer term care home and I understand there are people in crisis and they need long-term care support, but during this pandemic, I just think things need to be looked at differently,” she says.

According to her, Elzinga really enjoys being at the home.

“His long-term care home is in the community where he grew up in and the community is everything to him,” she explained.

For now, Keller is still deciding what solution will provide her uncle with the best health, social interactions and emotional care he deserves.

