'Nice to bring smiles': Santa makes stop at LTC homes in Waterloo Region

Santa came to town a few days early to pay a special visit to seniors at long term care homes across Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

It’s part of the Santa to Seniors program organized by local paramedics.

His first stop in an ambulance filled with gifts: Chartwell Westmount long term care home in Kitchener.

“It’s so nice to bring smiles and joy to their faces,” said paramedic Annette Jang, the organizer of Santa to Seniors

The program is in its 11th year and looks to check off items on some seniors wishlists with the help of community donations.

“We’ve got 307 seniors on our list and seven nursing homes and long term care facilities that will benefit from the program this year,” said Jang.

With pandemic restrictions, Jang said she has had to limit themselves to window visits where the nursing home staff bring the seniors to say hello to Santa from inside and leave the gifts to staff to pass out.

The program has made 87-year-old Muriel Storer at Chartwell feel like she’s four again on Christmas morning.

“I feel like a little child getting something you didn’t know you were getting,” said Storer, who got a puzzle, plant and bags of chips. “It’s very thoughtful and kind.”

Karen Baker, another Chartwell resident said she was so excited she could barely sleep the night before, waking up at 6 a.m.

While the seniors don’t know who gave each gift personally, they said their care means a lot during a time they often feel isolated.

“I think it’s really nice for them because we don’t get out too often,” said Chartwell resident Pamela Chatterson.

Jang hopes to continue this tradition and brighten up the holidays for seniors for years to come.