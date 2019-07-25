

CTV Kitchener





The Stanley Cup had not one – but two – parades in Huron County on Thursday.

Crowds in Seaforth and Goderich came out to see the trophy.

Hometown hockey hero and St. Louis Blues player, Ryan O'Reilly, brought the Cup home to celebrate last month's big win.

And the first person O'Reilly said he wanted to share it with is his biggest fan – his 99-year-old grandmother.

"She's an incredible woman. That's always been my family's biggest supporter. And I'm excited to show her the Cup. I think she watches and listens to every game there," O'Reilly said.

The Clinton native started the day in Seaforth, wherehe started his career.

This isn't the first time the small town of Seaforth has had the chance to celebrate the Stanley Cup.

In 2002, Seaforth's Boyd Devereaux was on the Detroit Red Wings when they beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

"This is where I played hockey and loved it,” said O’Reilly. “You know, there's so many good hockey players around for such a small town."

After saying goodbye to Seaforth, O’Reilly made his way to Goderich, where he spends his off-season training.

O'Reilly and his family will get some alone time with hockey's biggest prize later Thursday night.