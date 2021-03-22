KITCHENER -- For the second summer in a row, Waterloo Busker Carnival has been cancelled because of ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19.

The carnival usually runs for four days over the second-to-last weekend of August in Uptown Waterloo.

According to organizers, there were three reasons why the carnival was cancelled this year. The City of Waterloo informed the committee that no large public events can take place on any city-owned property in 2021.

Additionally, public health advised them that even if the region were to move into the green zone, crowds would be limited to 100 people in an enclosed space and they’d also have do temperature and symptom checks.

Lastly, there would be no international performers due to the strict travel restrictions currently in place.

Organizers say although they’re ‘deeply disappointed’ there are big plans in the works for the 2022 festival.

“Next year will be bigger and better than ever,” said Executive Committee Chair Randy Warren in a news release.

“Maybe a concert to kick things off, maybe some major fireworks to celebrate - we’re also looking to add an ‘Artists’ Alley’ for local artists to display and sell their work.”

Last year was the first time since 1989 that the Busker Carnival was not held in Waterloo.