New Year's Eve heist at Listowel dealership

Listowel -

A car dealership in Listowel is dealing with a heist worth more than $140,000.

In a media release from Perth County OPP, officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 at the business on Wallace Avenue North.

Two suspects reportedly arrived in a small black compact vehicle, then broke into the dealership and took several car keys.

The OPP said five vehicles were stolen including:

- 2016 Dodge RAM 1500 - Grey

- 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - White

- 2017 Dodge RAM 1500 - Black

- 2018 Audi A3 - White

- 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 - White

However, officers have since found the Audi and Mercedes Benz in Wellington County.

The OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident and the outstanding ​three pick-up trucks to contact police or Crime Stoppers.