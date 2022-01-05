New Year's Eve heist at Listowel dealership
A car dealership in Listowel is dealing with a heist worth more than $140,000.
In a media release from Perth County OPP, officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 at the business on Wallace Avenue North.
Two suspects reportedly arrived in a small black compact vehicle, then broke into the dealership and took several car keys.
The OPP said five vehicles were stolen including:
- 2016 Dodge RAM 1500 - Grey
- 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - White
- 2017 Dodge RAM 1500 - Black
- 2018 Audi A3 - White
- 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 - White
However, officers have since found the Audi and Mercedes Benz in Wellington County.
The OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident and the outstanding three pick-up trucks to contact police or Crime Stoppers.