New Year's Eve events cancelled over Omicron concerns

Brantford -

Communities around southern Ontario have cancelled New Year's Eve events over COVID-19 concerns.

Brantford city officials issued a public notice Wednesday that the New Year’s event planned for Harmony Square has been cancelled.

The notice said the decision was made based on public health’s advice to avoid large gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

“This was a very difficult decision and one that we did not make lightly,” said Lori Dawn Cavin, City of Brantford Manager, Community Recreation and Events in the notice. “We know how much many in our community look forward to this event, however, people’s safety has to take priority. We very much look forward to hosting this event and others as soon as it is safe to do so again.”

According to the Brant County Public Health, 23 new COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday, with the active case load at 167, and eight people are currently hospitalized with the disease.

Cambridge cancelled its New Year's Eve Skate due to confirmed cases of Omicron.

Kitchener's New Year's Eve Levee for 2022 has also been cancelled.

Waterloo had planned a family-friendly celebration in Waterloo Public Square, but it will also no go ahead due to concerns about COVID-19.