New Year’s Eve is quickly approaching and if you haven’t decided what you want to do to ring in 2019, here’s a short list of what’s going on in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Public Square. There will be skating on the outdoor rink, crafts for kids and other entertainment. The party runs until 9 p.m.

"Wonders of Winter" is wrapping up the season on December 31st. You can take in more than 100 colourful displays from the comfort of a complimentary horse drawn trolley ride. Runs from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Kitchener

Countdown to 2019 at Carl Zehr Square in front of City Hall. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be vintage arcade games, a toy, comic and collectable marketplace, crafts for kids, and ice skating. There will also be live musical performance from Clean SL8 at 10 p.m.

THEMUSEUM is also hosting a “Noon Year” party for families. There will be events throughout the day including a balloon drop, New Year’s toast and dance party. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 31st is the final night of the "Christmas Fantasy" light display in Victoria Park.

Cambridge

A family-friendly event will be held at the Hespeler Arena starting at 5 p.m. It will include ice skating, a photo booth, games and live entertainment. The event runs until 8 p.m.

The final night of the "Christmas in Cambridge" display in Central Park is December 31st.

Guelph

Riverside Park is the place to be with a fireworks show to welcome in 2019.

Wherever you ring in the new year, Grand River Transit buses will be offering free rides after 6 p.m., with extended service on some routes. Full details are available here.

Guelph Transit is also offering free rides after 7 p.m. More info here.