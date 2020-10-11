KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have released their report detailing the use of force by officers and have included race-based data for the first time.

The report is included in the agenda for the Wednesday meeting of the police services board and includes statistics from January to June of this year.

Of the 263 times officers used force or threatened to use force in this time period, 244 subjects were identified by their race in the report.

Of those 244 counts, 161 subjects were perceived as white, 40 were perceived as Black, 18 Middle Eastern, eight South Asian, seven Latino, seven East Asian, and three Indigenous.

In terms of percentages, 66 per cent of the subjects who had force used against them were white, compared to recent census statistics indicating that roughly 80% of the population is white.

Likewise, three per cent of Waterloo Region’s population is black, but black subjects made up 16 per cent of those who had force used against them.

Police say that, while new initiative to collect race-based data is in alignment with their Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Strategic Plan, the tool is not well-suited in its current form to address potential issues related to systematic racism and race-based disproportionality.