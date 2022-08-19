New vision for Kitchener’s Boathouse venue

The City of Kitchener is moving forward with their plan to revamp a key venue in the heart of Victoria Park.

Walkinshaw Holdings Inc. wants to turn the Boathouse it into a new and improved venue for live performances, food and entertainment. Their proposal, which focuses on social responsibility, would include paid local live music as well as locally sourced food and beverages. To ensure Boathouse programming is inclusive and diverse, Walkinshaw Holdings plans to establish a local arts fund and form a Community Advisory Committee.

"One thing is clear to me – Kitchener residents love the Victoria Park Boathouse and the historic role it has played in Kitchener’s music scene," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. "Our community, staff and council all see the potential for this beloved venue in the heart of Kitchener. I am thrilled that this new proposal will see a renewed Boathouse return as a restaurant and live music and entertainment hotspot for residents and visitors from near and far once again."

If approved to move forward with the plan, Walkinshaw would invest in the facility and offer a unique waterfront experience in Waterloo region. These investments are expected to include an expansion of the outdoor patio, improving the main entrance, and upgrading the interior.

"A re-imagined and active Boathouse will truly complement Victoria Park and Downtown Kitchener," said Ward 9 Councillor Debbie Chapman in the release. "I look forward to watching it come alive as a go-to spot for lovers of local food and live music."

A final agreement is not anticipated until later this year. If approved, Walkinshaw plans to open the Boathouse in the Spring of 2023.