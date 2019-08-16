

Leighanne Evans , CTV Kitchener





New video has surfaced, showing the moments before a house explosion rocked a London neighbourhood.

All but 10 homes have been deemed safe for residents to return to.

There were 100 homes that had to be evacuated, and the house that was hit by the vehicle was completely destroyed.

"It was the scariest, most intense thing I've ever heard. I can still feel the boom inside. It just shook me to the core," says Nikki Best, who witnessed the explosion.

The late night blast on Wednesday injured seven people. This includes four firefighters, two police officers and one civilian.

One of the firefighters had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

The others had minor injuries and have been released from hospital.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, from Kitchener, has been charged with four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and drunk driving.

The city says two homes have been demolished, and a third one is expected to be bulldozed.