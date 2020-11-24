KITCHENER -- Two new transit routes allow residents to travel between Kitchener-Waterloo and areas in Perth County.

The new community bus service, called Perth County Connect (PC Connect), is a partnership between the county and the City of Stratford.

It launched on Nov. 16 and fares will be half-price until Jan. 1.

There are five fixed routes operating Monday to Saturday, giving residents access to employment, grocery stores, recreational activities, medical appointments and other business.

The routes are:

Route A: (Perth County North): Stratford, Gads Hill, Brunner, Milverton, Newton, Millbank, Listowel, Atwood, Monkton, Mitchell, Stratford.

Route B: (Perth County South): Stratford, St.Pauls, St. Marys, Kirkton, Mitchell, Sebringville, Stratford

Route 1: Kitchener-Waterloo to Listowel

Route 2: Kitchener-Waterloo to St. Marys via Stratford

Route 3: London to Stratford via St. Marys (coming soon)

Anyone wanting to use PC Connect can call 1-888-465-0783 to book a trip. Transit users need to arrive at the stop five minutes before their pick-up time with exact change for the fare.

Routes A and B will cost $6 a ride for adults and $5 a ride for students and seniors. Routes 1, 2 and 3 will cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

Officials said the first six weeks of service will have adjusted hours and reduced stops on some routes. Schedules will be adjusted in the new year to support people commuting to work, with additional stops in the Region of Waterloo at the GO Terminal and the University of Waterloo.