New top doctor in Haldimand-Norfolk addresses past public health criticism
Dr. Matt Strauss, the acting Medical Officer of Health for Hadlimand-Norfolk, has spoken out about his past criticism of public health pandemic measures.
Tweets from Strauss saying he would rather get COVID-19 than eat a happy meal, calling Florida governor Ron DeSantis a hero, and another stating “live free or die”, came under fire when his appointment was announced.
“I have at times felt the moral duty to criticize government policies that were under-evidenced or not as scientifically sound as they could be,” he said.
Strauss says his tweets have been misinterpreted, but adds that he will no longer share these types of controversial posts.
“I don’t agree with what has gone on with singling him out because he has questioned some of the lockdown measures and he’s had data to back up the questions that he’s posed,” said Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp. “For me, confidence personally in public health has increased.”
Strauss told council that, above all, he is committed to saving lives and believes fully in the effectiveness of vaccines.
Some on council, like Amy Martin, say public health nurses have experienced push back from the community, have attributed it to Dr. Strauss, and believe he will remove certain COVID-19 procedures. Martin also sits on the Board of Health, but wasn't speaking in that capacity.
“It is not even within my power mandate that we would stop school tracing and contact isolation,” Dr. Strauss said. “Were it in my power, I would not avail myself to that power, so again I have to say that some of my comments were misconstrued and I expect that contract tracing and compliance to contact tracing will continue in the health unit.”
When asked about how he would promote vaccinations in a jurisdiction that’s bottom five in the province, Strauss says he’s excited to pursue town hall meetings on the topic.
“If there is one person who can hopefully start to reach some of the individuals and get our vaccination rate up, I think Dr. Strauss is the guy to be able to do that,” said Chopp.
