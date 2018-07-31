

CTV Kitchener





Doctors and healthcare professionals came together for a summit focusing on heart disease.

Cambridge Cardiac Care and physicians from Cambridge Memorial Hospital hosted a heart failure summit on Monday evening in the hopes of changing the face of the disease.

The two-day summit explores new therapies and brings together health care provides from different areas of Waterloo Region.

They are also looking at ways to better integrate their work together in order to improve patient well-being.

A report will be prepared at the end of the summit summarizing how medical professionals can implement the strategies they’ve developed.