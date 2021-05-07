KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital is opening a temporary COVID-19 testing site on Saturday.

The hospital announced on their website that those needing a COVID-19 test can get it by appointment only at Langs at 1145 Concession Road.

“We are grateful for Grand River Hospital for stepping on such short notice to help those needing and wanting a COVID test,” said Trevor Clark, VP of Finance and Corporate Services & CFO at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in a release. “However, for some people, it is either very difficult to travel. For this reason and with the help of our Ontario Health Team partner Langs, we opened up a temporary location in our community.”

Those looking to book a test can do so online or by calling 226-895-1050. Drive-thru testing is unavailable.

Langs is also the location of one of Cambridge's COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s test site on Holiday Inn Drive is currently closed for investigations after staff began feeling nauseated and light-headed earlier this week.

Officials say the Holiday Inn Drive site will be closed until May 11.