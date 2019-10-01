

Chase Banger and Lyndsay Morrison, CTV Kitchener





The first day of October usually brings with it sweaters, changing leaves and pumpkin spice, but not so this year.

Oct. 1 saw an unofficial high of 29.2 C, beating a 48-year temperature record of 27.8 C.

But that number doesn't tell the whole story: the temperature felt like 37 C at its highest on Tuesday, thanks to humidity that ushered in a thunderstorm in the early afternoon.

The humidity combined with an incoming cold front made for the perfect recipe for an early-October storm.

As of 3:35 p.m., Waterloo Region and much of the surrounding area was under a severe thunderstorm watch, with chances of wind gusts hitting 90 kmh/h and lightning, torrential downpour and hail all possible.

While the heat lasted, people were taking to the outdoors to enjoy what may very well be the last gasp of summer.

The rest of the week boasts temperatures in the teens, with Friday forecasted to drop to a low of 2 C, according to Environment Canada.

While Kitchener enjoyed its hottest Oct. 1 ever, areas of Alberta have been blanketed by as much as 70 cm of snow.



A customer leaves the Water Valley General Store as winter weather descends in Water Valley, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Some areas of southern Alberta are expecting up to 60 centimetres of snow by Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The temperatures are due to the jet stream, which is seeing deeper-than-usual ridges and troughs. The one in the west is pulling down more arctic air than usual, while the trough over southern Ontario is drawing more hot air from the south.

While Kitchener's weather is set to return to seasonal this week, the west could be seeing some respite, too: Calgary is forecasted for seven days of sun and temperatures in the high single digits after its snowy spell.