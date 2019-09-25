

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's educational workers will head back to the bargaining table this weekend amid preparations for a work-to-rule campaign starting Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says in a statement that talks with the province are set to take place Saturday and Sunday.

The news comes the same day the union issued the required five days' notice to put it in a legal strike position.

The head of the bargaining unit for the 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators said members are resolved to start their work-to-rule if cuts by the provincial government aren't reversed.

"If it takes job action to restore these services, then so be it," Laura Walton said in a Wednesday statement.

Contracts for Ontario's public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining. The talks are happening as the government has ordered school boards to start increasing class sizes, moving to an average for high school from 22 to 28 over four years. Class sizes for grades 4 to 8 will increase from 23 to 24.

The government has said that will mean 3,475 fewer teachers in the system over four years, a cut it says will be accomplished by not filling vacancies when teachers quit or retire.

Under CUPE's planned work-to-rule action, union members would stop working overtime and performing any extra duties.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office could not immediately provide comment on Wednesday, but a day earlier he called on CUPE to return to negotiations.

Meanwhile, some school boards have begun to warn parents about the possible job action.

Peel District School Board issued a statement Wednesday saying its schools will remain open.

"At this time, Peel District School Board staff are reviewing the job action directive from CUPE provincial to members to determine the impact these will have on school and work site operations, and to learning and working," the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.