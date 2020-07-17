KITCHENER -- Good news for parents looking for ways to keep their little ones cool this summer.

The new splash pad at the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre in Kitchener officially opened on Friday.

It has a spray tunnel, two “O”-shaped water tunnels, an arched water stream and a “misty mountain.”

During the evening, the splash pad will be lit up by new LEDs.

The water feature is one part of the city’s renovation and expansion plan for the community centre.

They say that in the 20 years since the original structure was built, the neighbourhood population has increased by more than 20,000 people.

The renovation project has also included a larger gym, updated washrooms and an addition to the public library.

The new splash pad is just the latest to open across the region.

Others already in operation include: Breithaupt Park, Chandler Mowat Community Centre, Vicoria Park, McLennan Park, Centreville Chicopee, and Kingsdale.

Visitors at these locations must follow physical distancing measures and modified access protocols.

The city says all splash pads will be open all week long from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As of July 17, washroom access is only available is at the Victoria Park, Breithaupt Park, Kingsdale and McLennan Park locations.