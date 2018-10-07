

CTV Kitchener





Erb Street Mennonnite Church has a long history in Waterloo Region.

And they want to celebrate that by sharing the church's story.

A sign has been set up near the cemetery describing the community’s start.

180 years ago members of the David Eby congregation gathered together for their first recorded meeting.

Back then they didn’t have a church, so they held services in the Eby family farmhouse.