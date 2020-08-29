KITCHENER -- Kids will be hitting the ice again in September, but like many activities this year, it will look a lot different.

The Kitchener Minor Hockey Association says players will have to wear a face covering when they are not on the ice.

For summer practice, kids have to show up dressed in full gear.

“Just seeing the kids’ faces when they’re coming off the ice, they’re having a good time,” said hockey parent Peter Owen.

Physical distancing rules will also be in place as much as possible when the season begins for KMHA.

“We’re looking at running four on four hockey instead of five on five,” said Rolland Cyr, general manager of Kitchener Minor Hockey. “That creates the ability for there to be more space on the ice.”

There will also be no standings or championships in the upcoming season as well. Player Owen Belliveau says he’s disappointed there won’t be any tournaments, but adds that it’s better than no ice time at all.

“We won every game except our last one last year,” he said. “We were really prepared. We were ready to win it [this year.]

“[We’re still] getting more exercise, connecting with more of my hockey friends.”

Only one spectator per participant will be allowed in the stands for games.

“They can help them with their skates and then go to the area that is designated for socially distanced spectating,” said Cyr.

The Cambridge Minor Hockey Association says their season will start Sept. 8 with evaluations for three on three or four on four play.