

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – The City of Waterloo is hoping to ease congestion around the Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street West roundabout by building a new road.

Council received an application from people living near the Boardwalk for a road connecting Erb Street to the shops. They complain that traffic is backed up trying to go through the roundabout.

Chris Wright drives through that roundabout daily.

"There's so many cars going through, the roundabouts are not large enough to handle the volume of traffic, period," he says.

He thinks that the roundabout can be dangerous and that there should be more access to the boardwalk.

"Widen Erb's Road, right between Costco and Ira Needles it needs to be widened," he says.

The city is now considering the proposal.

"Connecting the Boardwalk to Erb Street to try to take away some of the pressure on the Erb and Ira Needles roundabout and also give better connection to Platinum Drive and into the Vista Hills area," says Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hanmer.

Some people in the area agree, saying that the growth in the area has led to serious traffic.

The city is also looking at ways to improve safety.

"Whether you're walking as a pedestrian, whether you're riding a bike, having busses be able to use different routes and being able to balance things out a little bit more," Hanmer says.

There's no date when the proposal will come to fruition, but Wright says the changes need to happen soon.

The city will ask for public input once council has a formal meeting about the proposal, which is in its early stages.