New report to update overdose numbers and impact of opioids in Waterloo Region

A new study is underway to collect data on the severity of the opioid crisis in Waterloo Region.

Regional council approved a motion at a Wednesday night meeting to get updated statistics on overdoses and the impact on the community.

"It's a terrible situation and it can't continue," said Coun. Doug Craig. "We need to start dealing with it and looking outside at what we're doing right now in terms of migrating the situation."

According to a 2018 feasibility report, there has been 720 reported overdose deaths in the region in the past five years. The report estimates 2,000 users are injecting drugs daily.

The 2018 report concluded that the figures it provided were an underestimation.

The new report would get fresh statistics to help the community understand what's working and what's not when it comes to preventing overdoses.

"I'd like to know about the fatal, non-fatal overdoses," said Craig. "The effect of naloxone distribution and how it's mitigated the situation or not, the impact on our health community system, our hospitals, our ambulances, the rate of Hep C and HIV, and the characteristics of drug use patterns."

An interim report is expected to be complete later this spring.