KITCHENER -- A warm and sunny end to Waterloo Region’s work week may be the last blast of temperatures above 20 degrees until next spring.

The Kitchener-Waterloo area was one of nine communities that set record highs on Friday. Waterloo Region recorded a high of 24.6 degrees on Friday before rain came in during the evening.

“The previous record was 24.4 set back exactly 100 years ago,” said Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist. “Getting temperatures in the low to mid-20s in October here is not unusual. It doesn’t happen everyday, but it is not unusual.”

The late storm coupled with a cold front brought a significant cool down into the weekend for Southwestern Ontario residents.

Waterloo Region is looking at a cooler end to the month of October and even has the potential of snow heading into next week.

According to Environment Canada, the community will be trending towards normal temperatures in November and even a few double digit days.

“When the pandemic hit in March it was still kind of winter, we were doing walks each day, so we’ll probably continue to do that,” one Waterloo Region resident tells CTV News.

Other Waterloo Region residents tell CTV News they’re excited for winter activities like skiing, making snowmen, sledding, and snowshoeing.