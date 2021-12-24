New record for Waterloo Region: 270 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

COVID-19 tests will be offered by appointment only starting Sept. 24 at Kitchener's drive-thru testing site (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener) COVID-19 tests will be offered by appointment only starting Sept. 24 at Kitchener's drive-thru testing site (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories