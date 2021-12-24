New record for Waterloo Region: 270 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region has reached a new COVID-19 milestone.

Public Health reported 270 new infections on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 232 set the day before.

Friday's update includes 268 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, with the remaining two added to previous days.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region now stands at 23,043. Of those, 21,518 people are now considered recovered. The death toll remains unchanged at 312.

Active infections rose by 119 on Friday, now sitting at 1,168.

While the number of new cases has increased, the same can't be said for hospitalizations.

A total of 21 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, two more than were reported on Thursday. Six people are currently in the ICU.

Outbreaks dropped by four to 17. The most recent outbreaks listed on the region's dashboard are at Hillcrest Public School with a total of two cases, and four cases at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care Residence.

Here's a breakdown of variants of concern in the region:

3,126 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

4,009 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

44 have been identified as the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

ONTARIO'S COVID-19 UPDATE

The province is also reporting a record number of new infections.

Officials say 9,571 new cases were added Friday, surpassing yesterday's record-breaking total of 5,790.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is now 4,922, up from 1,914 at this point last week.

MORE: Ontario breaks daily COVID-19 record again with mroe than 9,500 new cases

Of the new infections reported Friday, 2,146 involved people who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is not known. The remaining 7,425 cases are in people who have had two or more doses.