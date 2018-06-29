

CTV Kitchener





Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet includes one local MPP.

Ernie Hardeman, the longtime Oxford MPP, has been named minister for agriculture, food and rural affairs.

Hardeman has been the MPP for the Woodstock area since 1995.

The cabinet, which was to be sworn in on Friday, contains 21 members, down from the 28 ministers in place under former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne.

High-profile ministers include former interim party leader Vic Fedeli as finance minister, Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson as education minister and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton as minister of infrastructure.

Ford also found room in the cabinet for two of the candidates he beat out for the party’s leadership. Christine Elliott was named health minister and deputy premier, while Caroline Mulroney will serve as Attorney General.