New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground

City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.

Officials hope this will act as a barrier to prevent vehicles crashing into the busy playground, something that happened in April.

A 34-year-old man was charged after the Honda Civic he was driving crashed into the base of the play set.

Nobody was hurt, but the incident prompted city officials to consider new safety measures at the park.

"Citizens were concerned about it," said ward 4 councillor Christine Michaud. "I met with city staff and we collaborated and came up with a solution."

"It is a very busy park, so it is important that we have all the safety measures in place for this," she added.

Crews are seen installing safety measures at Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener on May 4, 2022. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

One parent at the park on Wednesday told CTV News this a great first step to feeling their kids can play safely.

A large portion of the equipment that was damaged in the crash was taken down, but Michaud said it will be replaced.

It's unclear at this time how much the new safety measures will cost.

"You can't put a cost on kids' safety, can you?" said Michaud.

The work to install the new barriers is expected to be complete by the weekend.