KITCHENER -- Grand River Transit is making some changes in response to growing concerns over COVID-19.

Starting Thursday passengers will be asked to board from the rear door on GRT buses. The only exception will be made for people with mobility devices.

The decision was made in an effort to support social distancing and protect its drivers.

As a result, fares will not be collected on GRT buses.

The changes will remain in effect until at least April 5.

While fares won’t be collected on buses, Grand River Transit is warning customers that they are still required on the ION LRT and MobilityPLUS vehicles.

Schedule changes have also been made on several bus routes.

Starting Monday some trips to Conestoga College, the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University have been cancelled.

Details can be found on GRT’s website here.