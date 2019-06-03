

After sitting empty for more than three months, plans for an empty storefront in downtown Kitchener have finally been announced.

The space, at Kitchener City Hall, was formally the home of Open Sesame.

The retailer shut its doors for good back in February.

On Monday the city announced its plan to turn the space into a pop up shop called “Project 220.”

The one-year pilot program will feature a series of “experimental and experiential tenants.”

Between June 2019 and Spring 2020 the space will house a variety of events and small businesses, including the Summer Lights Festival and a temporary location for local ice cream maker FourAll.

The city says there has been a major shift in the retail industry.

“We’re excited to undertake this pilot so that we can explore what might be possible in this space long-term while helping our local entrepreneurs test downtown Kitchener in a fairly low-risk way,”said Cory Bluhm, the executive director for the city’s economic development in a statement.

Here are just a few of the confirmed tenants for “Project 220”: