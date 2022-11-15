New 'Paw-liday Festival' comes to K-W

Get into the holiday spirit with your pup at the region’s newest holiday festival organized by Dog Friendly KW (DFKW).

The event, DFKW Paw-liday Festival, kicks off in downtown Kitchener on Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two-day festival is free for dog owners, dog lovers and families.

According to a news release from DFKW, Carl Zehr Square and will be transformed into a festive space with places to shop, eat and drink. There will also be entertainment for all ages and activities like dog yoga.

Dog owners can expect to connect with businesses focused on increasing dog friendly spaces and growing a strong dog community.

Participants will also have the chance to give back for the holidays. There will be a pet food drive in support of the KW Humane Society. Bring pet food for the drive or support the six other local pet-focused non-profits and charities.