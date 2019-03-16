

CTV Kitchener





The federal government’s new parental sharing program goes into effect Sunday.

It allows for five weeks to eight weeks of additional benefits.

The only stipulation is that couples must agree to share their Employment Insurance parental benefits.

The program is available to opposite-sex, same-sex and adoptive parents whose children were born or placed for adoption after March 17.

The federal government says women make up 85% of all parental claims.

The goal of the program is to allow for greater gender equality so both parents can share the work of raising their children equally.