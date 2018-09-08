

CTV Kitchener





Construction is set to begin on a new palliative care centre in North Waterloo.

The Gies Family Centre will be built on five acres of land on University Avenue and include a 10-bed hospice.

According to Hospice Waterloo Region, the state of the art facility will deliver integrated hospice palliative care services and provide around-the-clock care for patients and their families.

“The plan and hope is to make the hospital a place for curing and healing, and the hospice a place for end-of-life care,” said Merv Redman, the capital campaign chair.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $15 million.

The Gies family donated $2.5 million last year.

The 10-bed hospice, meanwhile, will be named after the Cook family who donated $1 million.

The centre is expected to open in Fall 2019.