New long-term care home to be built next to Stratford General Hospital

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) has announced plans for a new long-term care home beside Stratford General Hospital.

On Monday, the HPHA said it has entered into a land lease agreement with private care home operator Revera Canada that will allow the company to build a new 128-bed facility on the Avon Crest property, the site of Stratford’s original hospital.

Services moved across the street to the new Stratford General Hospital in 1950, and operated as a convalescent facility until 1990. The hospital continued to use the Avon Crest site for outpatient services and administrative offices until 2018. The building, which was built in 1889, has been sitting vacant since that time.

The HPHA said the Avon Crest building will be demolished to make way for the new long-term care facility, adding that the new development will “serve as a catalyst to redevelop the remaining available land.”

According to the HPHA, this will include discussions with the city on accessible housing options.

The HPHA said the province gave the go-ahead for Revera to expand the Hillside Manor Long-Term Care Home west of Sebringville, and after assessing its options, the company decided to build a larger, state-of-the-art facility in Stratford.

“We simply do not have enough local long-term care beds,” said HPHA president and CEO Andrew Williams, in a news release. “As a result, patients end up staying in hospital far too long waiting for the specialized long-term care they actually need. This chronic situation leads to longer wait times for other patients requiring hospital services. Once all necessary government approvals are secured, our long-term land-lease agreement with Revera will contribute to the solution by creating increased local capacity. Moreover, it will improve hospital care by freeing up beds for those patients waiting for surgeries or requiring admission through our emergency department.”

No details have been released on the start date for construction or when the long-term care home is expected to open.