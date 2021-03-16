KITCHENER -- Temporary traffic lights are being installed at a busy intersection that borders Wellington and Perth Counties.

The intersection is at Wellington Road 8, Wellington Road 9 and Perth Road 140.

“In the past we have taken steps forward to increase safety by putting up oversize stop signs with flashing beacons,” said Joe De Koning, Manager of Roads for Wellington County. “We’re working towards a roundabout and this is the next step towards that.”

The intersection, known by locals as the s-curve, has a history of fatal collisions.

A crash in August claimed the life of a Caledon woman.

County officials said the lights will be operational by the first weekend of April.

The roundabout is still in the early stages of planning and won’t be in place until 2027.