New lead for Waterloo-Wellington's hospital COVID-19 response announced

Guelph General Hospital President and CEO Marianne Walker. (Courtesy of GGH) Guelph General Hospital President and CEO Marianne Walker. (Courtesy of GGH)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver