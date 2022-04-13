New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.

The festival’s annual general meeting was held Monday night at the Alpine Club in Kitchener where a clearer picture emerged of what this year’s big Bavarian festival is expected to look like.

The festival’s new president says the goal this year is to return to as many in-person events as possible, while offering options for various comfort levels.

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade – which hasn’t been held since 2019 – is back on and set to take place Oct. 10.

It’s also hoped the Festhallen experience will be more like it was pre-pandemic – although that will be subject to public health guidelines.

A new tradition that emerged during the pandemic is also sticking around, the Wunderwagen, a mobile music stage, will travel around and visit various neighbourhoods.

Festival president Allan Cayenne told CTV News it was well received when it debuted in 2021.

“What we found last year, it was a great way to bring the festival to people in their own neighbourhood, right in a space where they felt comfortable and we saw great results,” he said. “We’re bring it back bigger and better.”

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2022 is set to run Sept. 23 to Oct. 15.