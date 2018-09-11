

CTV Kitchener





The legalization of recreational marijuana may be just around the corner, but there are still a lot of uncertainties around the use of the drug.

The University of Waterloo has teamed up with the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy to create a series of cannabis prevention infographics and documents.

The School of Pharmacy launched a website Tuesday, to remind parents to keep cannabis of any time, especially edibles, out of the reach of children.

The main message according to the school is to delay the use of cannabis as long as possible.

Researchers say youth have particular risks associated with cannabis that adults may not have.

“Their brain is still developing into their late twenties and they are more likely than the general population to drive after using cannabis. They are more prone or have a higher rate of susceptibility to cannabis induced psychosis and psychosis related diseases,” said Michael Beazely of the School of Pharmacy.

The school of pharmacy says they will release the material to public health, who they hope will pass it along to students and parents through the school board communication systems.