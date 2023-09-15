New hearing ordered for Guelph police officer who assaulted teen

A Guelph police officer who assaulted a teen on the job in 2016 will get another chance to argue why he should continue to be employed by the service.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has ordered a new hearing in the case, saying the hearing officer who previously delivered a ruling that Const. Corey McArthur must quit or be fired failed to appropriately consider the officer’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

McArthur was suspended with pay following the assault. In seven years since, he’s collected at least $450,000 in taxpayer-funded salary and benefits, including $117,116 last year. Trial costs have accounted for a further $310,904.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on Sept. 19, 2016, McArthur struck a 17-year-old who was restrained to a hospital bed. The teen kneed McArthur before the officer delivered the blow with his elbow.

McArthur did not report the incident, but it came to the attention of the Guelph Police Service after hospital staff viewed a video of it.

McArthur pleaded guilty to one criminal count of assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced to three years probation and 240 hours of community service in 2018.

Two years later, in the fall of 2020, a penalty hearing began, with the Guelph Police Service seeking to fire McArthur.

During the hearing, McArthur’s lawyers argued his conduct on Sept. 19, 2016 arose primarily as a result of symptoms of his diagnosed PTSD.

He began experiencing symptoms in 2013 following the death of his close police colleague, Const. Jennifer Kovach, who was killed in a motor-vehicle crash, his lawyers submitted. Since his diagnosis in 2016 he has been in ongoing treatment.

The Guelph Police Service did not dispute McArthur had been diagnosed with PTSD. But argued apart from his symptoms, he was disposed to angry and aggressive behaviour making him unsuitable for future service as a police officer.

The service cited he had previously been found guilty of a separate 2008 assault.

In another incident, a trial judge acquitted someone McArthur arrested in 2021, saying McArthur should not have drawn his firearm during the interaction, the service submitted.

ANALYSIS OF PTSD 'WOEFULLY BRIEF'

In delivering his ruling that McArthur must quit or resign, the hearing officer devoted only two paragraphs to consideration of his PTSD, the most recent ruling states, calling the analysis “woefully brief.”

“There was expert evidence that PTSD played a significant role in influencing the appellant’s behaviour at the material time and the appellant was at a low risk of acting in an aggressive manner in the future,” the ruling says. “The hearing officer did not have to accept this evidence, but he was required to at least grapple with it. In not doing so, the hearing officer failed to consider all relevant factors.”

In his appeal, McArthur had been seeking to be demoted not fired, but in it’s ruling, the commission said it would not be appropriate for it to “substitute a penalty.”

“The appropriate penalty should be determined following a new hearing before a different hearing officer,” it said.

“This will allow a penalty decision to be made based on up-to-date medical information, along with any other relevant evidence.”

CTV News reached out to Guelph police to ask if a date for the new hearing had been set. We did not receive a reply by publication time.