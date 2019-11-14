Featured
New Hamburg woman among group splitting $1M lotto prize
From left to right: Kristopher, Kenneth, William, Linda, Kimberly and Kari celebrating their winnings. (Source: OLG)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:48PM EST
KITCHENER – A New Hamburg woman is one of six family members celebrating a $1 million lottery win.
Kari Puklicz and five others from Tavistock and Mount Albert won their prize in the Sept. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The rest of the group includes:
- William Ferguson of Tavistock;
- Kenneth Ferguson of Tavistock;
- Kimberly Vanderhyden of Tavistock;
- Kristopher Ferguson of Mount Albert; and
- Linda Ferguson of Tavistock
"We heard there was a winning ticket sold in the area," says William Ferguson in a news release from OLG.
"When we checked our ticket at the store, it turned out that we were the winners!"
They call the win "shocking and life-changing."
The group plans to use their winnings to pay bills and do home renovations.