The Stanley Cup is coming to New Hamburg on Thursday, August 2.

Former New Hamburg Minor Hockey player Brett Leonhardt now coaches with the Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup playoffs in June.

Leonhardt played AAA and junior hockey in Cambridge and Kitchener.

The public is invited to see and take photographs with the Stanley Cup at the original downtown arena facility in New Hamburg, at 251 Jacob Street.

The open house will run from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.