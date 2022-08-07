New Hamburg hosts U15 Canadian Fast Pitch Championships, Wilmot comes second

The hosting Wilmot Thunder were able to make a splash at the 2022 U15 Boys Fast Pitch Canadian Championships in New Hamburg.

Eight teams from across the country qualified for the tournament that took over the fairgrounds for the weekend.

"Lots of fans to support and everything like that," said Nathan Romphf of the Thunder.

The target of the weekend for the home team was to outlast the other tough competition, such as the Napanee Express.

"This is high quality ball we're seeing," said Kevin Hall, the chair of communications for the Wilmot Softball Association.

As the weekend neared the end and the championship game was set, the Thunder found themselves facing off against the Express on Sunday.

"It's exciting just to play against all the top players and top teams," said one player on the Express. "It does make it really special. The bond we've gained, some of the older guys moving up and younger guys moving down. That's one major thing we're looking forward to, winning as a group."

It was, in fact, the Express that ended up victorious over the Thunder in the championship game, winning 8-0.

However, it was some U13 players in the audience of the game that were getting particularly excited for the championships in years to come.

"I want to be that team next year," one U13 player said. "We want to be champions."

Hall says it's important for the next generation of players to always be learning and watching.

"They're seeing hopefully their heroes, they're seeing their brothers, their brothers' friends, and the kids that they want to idolize and become in a few years," said Hall.